The proposal is to address how laws are vulnerable to being declared unconstitutional through a petition filed by individuals, thereby wasting time and resources spent on passing them

Published 1:34 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Should the judiciary preview bills being debated in Congress to resolve constitutional issues before they are passed as laws?

A provision that allows Congress to ask the Supreme Court for advice on the constitutionality of a bill is being considered by the Constitutional Committee (Con-Com) formed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The proposed measure is seen by its proponents as a way to ensure a streamlined manner of passing laws by lessening the chances of a petition challenging its constitutionality and possibly voiding the law.

"That is the suggestion, that we allow the Supreme Court to take jurisdiction...whether the Supreme Court is required to give in advance an opinion even on bills that are still pending in parliament. That is the doctrine of preview," said Con-Com chairman Reynato Puno on Tuesday, March 20.



In the proposal, members of Congress take the initiative to ask the Supreme Court to resolve whether or not the bill, or a specific provision, violates the Constitution.

This way, the issue is resolved at an early stage and not after the bill has become law – when time, effort, and resources had already been spent on the entire process.

In the current setup, groups or individuals file a petition with the Supreme Court to question the constitutionality of a law, often with the goal of voiding the law.

Laws that have been challenged in this manner include the Reproductive Health Act, K-to-12 Act, and Anti-Violence Against Women Law.

The proposal on judicial review has been part of Con-Com's discussions on how the powers of the executive, judiciary, and legislative branches should be distributed. – Rappler.com