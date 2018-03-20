Johnny Yu declines to disclose his reasons for leaving the post

Published 3:40 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Johnny Yu resigned in the wake of the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel & Casino fire that left at least 5 people dead and 24 others injured.

"I have tendered my resignation effective March 25 (letter dated March 16 and approved by the Mayor) as DRRMO head whatever reasons I hold... Thank you for giving us the opportunity to work with you," Yu told Rappler in a text message on Tuesday, March 20.

He did not elaborate why he decided to step down.

Yu's involvement: When the Manila Pavilion fire broke out last Sunday, March 18, Yu was on the ground to provide updates on the casualties as firemen were battling the blaze.

He was also first to relay to media that firemen discovered that sprinklers of the hotel-casino complex did not function.

When authorities held briefings after, however, he was not included, despite the fire being under his jurisdiction.

According to the implementing rules of Republic Act No. 10121, civilian DRRMOs are responsible for setting up programs to reduce disaster risks in their jurisdictions. Should disaster strike, they are expected to "respond and manage [its] adverse effects."

They should also "promote and raise public awareness" of compliance with disaster risk reduction standards.

Yu has headed the MDRRMO since 2013. – Rappler.com