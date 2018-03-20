The regular garbage collection schedule in barangays and main roads will be followed from March 26 to April 1

Published 4:10 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City (QC) government announced on Tuesday, March 20, that garbage collection services will not be interrupted during Holy Week this year.

The regular garbage collection schedule in barangays and main roads will continue from March 26 to April 1, said the QC Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department (EPWMD).

The same schedule will also be observed in parks, churches, markets, hospitals, Camp Aguinaldo, and Camp Crame.

But there will be no garbage collection in schools and government offices from March 29 to 30.

Meanwhile, street sweepers will be deployed to litter-prone areas on March 30. Bulky waste collection will proceed on April 1.

QC residents may contact the garbage collection section at 9884242 local 8350 for other concerns. – Rappler.com