The donation will be sent directly to military medical treatment facilities for the immediate use of soldiers deployed in conflict areas

Published 4:27 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Mercury Drug Foundation Inc (MDFI) committed to donate P20 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

AFP chief General Leonardo Guerrero and MDFI executive director Annie Fuentes on Tuesday, March 20, signed a Deed of Donation in a simple ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo.

Guerrero thanked the generosity of the corporate social responsibility arm of the country's leading drugstore.

PH military gets P20-M worth of medicines and supplies from Mercury Drug Foundation Inc. AFP chief Gen Rey Guerrero says the unconditional donation will enable "swift recovery of sick and injured soldiers in the different military treatment facilities nationwide." @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/87qefDHUvj — Carmela Fonbuena (@carmelafonbuena) March 20, 2018

"We are profoundly grateful for the voluntary and unconditional donation of medicines and medical supplies. It will go a long way in enabling the swift recovery of sick and injured soldiers in the different military treatment facilities nationwide," he said.

MDFI also donated P20 million worth of medicines and supplies last year through "Operation Bigay Lunas: Libreng Gamot Para sa Kawal."

How important is Mercury Drug's P20M donation to soldiers? Conditions in battlefields do not allow for proper sanitation. Major General Glen Paje, former commander od the First Scout Ranger, says soldiers often suffer diarrhea, dengue, fever, and other diseases. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/XxaCRk1wCb — Carmela Fonbuena (@carmelafonbuena) March 20, 2018

The military said the donation was sent directly to military medical treatment facilities "for the immediate use of soldiers deployed in conflict areas."

"Forged by the common goal of assuring that your members will get the appropriate medications for their healthcare needs whenever they seek assistance at any of your treatment facilities nationwide, our partnership will make a difference in the lives of our soldiers," Fuentes said in her speech during the ceremony. – Rappler.com