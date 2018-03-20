President Duterte also orders that personnel of the military or police found violating rules on explosives 'face automatic expulsion'

Published 4:35 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte wants the licenses of mining companies revoked if they are found to be supplying explosives to communist groups.

Malacañang said this was one of his instructions to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources during the National Security Council Executive Committee meeting on Monday, March 19.

"The President directed the DENR to revoke the licenses, permits of mining ompanies violating explosive handling rules or reported to be supplying explosives to communist terrorist groups," said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Tuesday, March 20.

Duterte also ordered that personnel of the military or police also found violating rules on explosives "face automatic expulsion."

Roque did not elaborate specific companies that may soon have their licenses or permits revoked.

Rule 1140 in the Labor Code specifies the proper use, handling, storage, and manufacture of explosives.

Duterte, in previous speeches, threatened to close down mining companies "financing" the New People's Army by paying revolutionary tax. The NPA is the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

The President has declared the NPA and CPP as terrorist groups.

During the NSC meeting, "efforts to secure and develop the Philippine Rise were discussed," too, said Roque.



Duterte also ordered the creation of a "task force for Mindanao Indigenous Peoples' convergence" to address concerns of IP groups in the region. – Rappler.com

