Duterte himself comes from a family of politicians dominating Davao

Published 10:15 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Contrary to the announcement of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday, March 20, that he supports the anti-political dynasty bill.

He doubts, however, that it will pass Congress.

"I am for it. Ang problema, lulusot ba 'yan? (The problem is: will it pass?)," Duterte said in the grand assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, attended by municipal mayors.

He explained it's the voters themselves that look for relatives of politicians who have maxed out their terms.

"Sa atin pagkatapos mo, eh, they would ask for your son, or your wife," the President said.

Why the gloomy future? While Congress is dominated by Duterte's allies, most of its legislators belong to political dynasties themselves. Down at the city and municipal level, blood relations are widely used to acquire elected seats in the government.

Experts and political scientists have flagged down the domination of political dynasties as weakening democracy. (READ: Experts suggest compromise for Congress: Regulate, not ban, dynasties)

Defenders of political dynasties, however, have invoked the people's right to vote, saying Filipinos should be allowed to choose candidates they trust—even if they all belong to the same family.

Duterte as example: President Duterte's family has been governing Davao City for a while now. His daughter Sarah, is its incumbent mayor, while his son Paolo recently resigned from his post following some controversies. – Rappler.com