Sablayan's Disaster Operation Center says 20 others are injured due to the incident

Published 8:11 AM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 19 people died and 20 others were injured after a passenger bus fell off a bridge in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday evening, March 20.

The Dimple Star bus with plate number TYU 708 fell off Patrick Bridge, located at the boundary of barangays(villages) Batongbuhay and San Agustin, Sablayan's Disaster Operation Center said in a Facebook post.

The Disaster Operation Center identified some of the victims of the bus crash:

It also identified two hospitals accommodating the victims: Occidental Mindoro Provincial Hospital, and San Sebastian District Hospital.

A GMA News Online report quoted the police as saying that based on initial reports, the bus was traveling north along the national highway when its driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus fell off after hitting the side railing of the bridge. – Rappler.com