'Parents should never verbally abuse nor threaten teachers especially with a gun. We are willing to die for the grades we give our students!' says one Ateneo de Davao professor in a Facebook post condemning the attack on his colleague

Published 2:22 PM, March 21, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A parent allegedly threatened an Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) professor with a gun as he complained about his child's low grades on Tuesday, March 20.

Judith Dalagan, AdDU Faculty Union president and OIC director of the AdDU Language Center, confirmed the incident to Rappler on Wednesday, March 21.

She said the union is still deciding on what actions to take following the incident which took place inside the AdDU Jacinto campus where classes of senior highschool, college, and graduate students are held.

News of the incident broke late Tuesday night, when AdDU professor John Harvey Gamas took to Twitter to condemn the threat made by the father of a college student against his colleague. He later deleted the tweet but he made the same public post on Facebook that same day.

"Parents should never verbally abuse nor threaten teachers especially with a gun. We are willing to die for the grades we give our students! #JUSTICEforTEACHERS," Gamas said.

The university has yet to issue an official statement, and the names of the people involved have not been released. Rappler has tried to get a statement from AdDU president Fr Joel Tabora on the incident since Tuesday night, but he has yet to respond as of posting.

Faculty members who asked not to be named wondered how the parent was able to enter the campus with a firearm, especially as campus security had been tightened due to several incidents over the last two years.

In September 2016, the Davao City night market was bombed, killing 14 people and injuring many others. Two of those hurt were AdDU students. (READ: Explosion hits Davao night market)

In September last year, the school suspended classes over a bomb scare. – Rappler.com