The P1.16-billion supplemental budget will make use of the refund from Zuellig Pharma to cover the amount of unused Dengvaxia vaccines

Published 4:19 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The budget and health departments will be asking Congress for some P1.16 billion in supplemental budget this year to provide assistance to children who received the Dengvaxia, in anticipation of risks from the Sanofi-manufactured dengue vaccine.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, March 21, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the funds will be used to cover hospitalization, out-patient health services, and deployment of nurse-health education promotion officers (HEPO).

Medical kits will also be distributed to the vaccinees should the budget request be approved. (READ: TIMELINE: Dengue immunization program for public school students)

Some 870,000 people, mostly school children, were vaccinated with Dengvaxia in 2016. The program has been the subject of congressional investigations for the rush in its approval and implementation – before experts had approved its commercial use. French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi released an update last November, saying its dengue vaccine presented higher risks for people who received it without prior infection.

Particulars Amount 1. Human resources for Health Salary, transportation, and communication allowance for 325 HEPOs from March to December 2018 P131,805,200 2. Public Health Management Distribution of medical kits P261,000,000 3. Assistance to indigent patients P768,904,800 TOTAL P1,161,710,000

According to the DBM, the out-patient care package, worth P500 per vaccinee, will include a Complete Blood Count test, NS1 antigen test, urinalysis, medication, and other laboratory tests if needed.

Medical kits, worth P300 per vaccinee, will include a thermometer, a mosquito repellant, two bottles of multivitamins, and a package bag.

Diokno is confident that the supplemental budget will be passed before sessions are adjourned.

"[This] is not a controversial request. Everybody will be in favor of this to address the problem. Before they adjourn, this will be passed.

Congress will be on recess starting Thursday, March 22.

The supplemental budget would allow the use of P1.16 billion worth of refund from Zuellig Pharma, the local distributor of Sanofi Pasteur's dengue vaccine. The refund was made by the pharmaceutical company to cover the amount of unused vaccines.

In December 2015, the Philippines became the first Asian country to approve commercial sale of the world's first dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia.

However, the World Health Organization in 2016 did not recommend the use of the vaccine for children under 9 years of age. In November 2017, Sanofi issued a warning against its own vaccine, citing Dengvaxia could lead to "more cases of severe disease."

Duque suspended the dengue vaccination program in December 2017 and said the DOH will closely monitor the health of all vaccinated children in the next 5 years.

– Rappler.com