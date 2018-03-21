With Mitra's appointment, Duterte has replaced all the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor officials he fired back in December 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Melvin Mitra of Liga Independencia Pilipinas as commissioner for the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP).

Duterte signed Mitra's appointment papers last Monday, March 19. Mitra takes the post of commissioner Noe Indonto.

Mitra is convenor of Liga Independencia Pilipinas which has been supportive of Duterte and openly condemned his critics, including United Nations Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, members of the Liberal Party, and leftists.

With Mitra's appointment, Duterte has replaced all the PCUP officials he fired for supposedly excessive travels and for not meeting regularly as a collegial body. Among these executives was the cousin of his partner Honeylet Avanceña.

Mitra joins other newly-appointed PCUP officials: chairman Noel Felongco and commissioners Romeo Jandugan, Randy Halasan, and Norman Baloro. Halasan and Baloro both hail from Mindanao. – Rappler.com