Published 9:17 PM, March 21, 2018

BATANGAS, Philippines – With a vote of 19-0, the Senate unanimously approved last Monday (March 19) the passage of House Bill 5160 or “An Act Converting the Municipality of Sto. Tomas in the Province of Batangas into a Component City to be known as City of Sto. Tomas”.

Lawmakers in the plenary expressed their support and agreement to convert Sto. Tomas into a city, making it the 4th city in the province of Batangas.

Local government officials headed by Sto. Tomas Mayor Edna P. Sanchez, together with Vice Mayor Armenius O. Silva and members of the local council, came in full force to thank Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, Committee Chairman of the Committee on Local Government, for sponsoring the bill and ensuring its passage during the third and final reading.

The move for the conversion of Sto. Tomas into a city started in 2015 when it was proposed by then 3rd District Batangas Congressman Nelson P. Collantes.

Sto. Tomas has an average annual income of P230 million as certified by the Department of Finance and a population of 179,844 as certified by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

It occupies a total of 10,032 hectares, as certified by the Land Management Bureau.

Once signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, the law will be published and will be subject to a plebiscite to allow all the members of the electorate to participate in the democratic process.

Local officials are confident that residents of the town will embrace the development as it promises to bring more opportunities, more jobs and greater progress to Sto. Tomas. – Rappler.com