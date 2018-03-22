'Hindi 'nyo ba alam na ako ang director ng Comelec?' Commission on Elections regional chief Remlane Tambuang allegedly tells campus security when he sees them in the hall outside the office where the incident happened

Published 4:59 PM, March 22, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The parent who allegedly threatened an Ateneo de Davao University professor over his child’s low grades is the Davao regional director of the Commission on Elections (Comelec-Davao), police records show.

The ADDU Emergency Operations Center filed an incident report with the Sta Ana Police Station, and attached its own report which identified the parent as “Remlani Tambuang."

Tambuang, whose first name is spelled "Remlane," is the regional director of Comelec Region XI (Comelec-Davao).

According to the ADDU incident report signed by Chief Security Officer Gerry Bambico, a school official announced “Code Black” via a radio call to campus security, around 6:15 pm Tuesday, March 20.

“Code Black” refers to an incident involving a “personal threat” made on campus, in this case, a threat allegedly made by Tambuang, which was quoted by two different people who witnessed the incident.

“Hindi ‘nyo ba alam na pamilya kami ng mga lawyer at pamilya din kami ng mga killer (Don’t you know that we are a family of lawyers and we are also a family of killers)?” Tambuang was quoted as saying.

ADDU president Father Joel Tabora SJ cited the same threat in his strongly-worded statement to denounce the attempt to intimidate a faculty member. Tabora did not identify Tambuang in the official statement but said ADDU will file a complaint against the parent, who was only described as a “public official and lawyer.”

The incident report said Tambuang was with his sister, Walina Tambuang, and one bodyguard at the School of Arts and Sciences office. As the 3 left the office, ADDU security said the Comelec official noticed that there were 10 security personnel in the hallway.

The presence of the campus security reportedly prompted Tambuang to say: “Ano problema, bakit maraming guard? Hindi naman ako ganoon ka-kriminal. Hindi 'nyo ba alam na ako ang director ng Comelec? Baka gusto ‘nyo hindi bigyan ng firearms exemption ang DASIA.”

(What’s the problem, why are there so many guards? I’m not a criminal. Don’t you know I’m the Comelec director? Perhaps you don't want DASIA to be given firearms exemption.)

DASIA refers to Davao Security & Investigation Agency, Incorporated, the university’s security agency. Under Comelec rules, private security personnel should secure gun ban exemptions during the election period.

In response, the guards said, “Wala naman pong problema, Sir, nag-roving lang po kami (There’s no problem, Sir, we’re just roving).”

Tambuang and his companions then left the area, the incident report said.

Rappler starting calling the Comelec XI office at around 11 am, but Tambuang was supposed to be in a meeting at the time. A contact number was left with the office staff, as well as the nature of the call, so Tambuang can relay his response. Rappler again called several times until late afternoon to get Tambuang's official statement on the incident, but his staff said he was out of the office.

Rappler sent a message to Tambuang through Facebook messenger, and also reached out to him through Comelec-Davao spokesperson Omar Samama, but Tambuang has yet to give any response as of posting. – Rappler.com