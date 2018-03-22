Findings of an x-ray scan conclude a vehicle was placed in between declared items. The scan is verified on Wednesday during a physical inspection.

Published 5:20 PM, March 22, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Customs officials in Davao City discovered a sports-utility vehicle (SUV) inside a shipment declared as only containing a used dump truck and a tractor head.

Erastus Sandino Austria, Port of Davao district collector, said this on Thursday, March 22, a day after he inspected the shipment at the Port of Davao, together with Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña.

Austria had issued a warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) on the container on March 12, which preceded a cargo scanning.

Findings of the x-ray scan concluded it contained the vehicle placed in between declared items. It was verified on Wednesday's physical inspection.

During the March 21 inspection, Lapeña said: “That’s one of the techniques they use,” he said. “They make inspection difficult.”

The officials did not name the consignee but added that other smugglers use a different technique by importing vehicle parts and later piece together once they are complete.

The vehicle had a logo of South Korean automobile maker Hyundai, as well as the dump truck.

It is not known whether the smuggled vehicle will face the same fate as dozens of other customs-impounded luxury sports cars and SUVs which were due for destruction at the Port Area in Manila.

In February, Lapeña said there is a presidential decree that sets the mode of destruction of the vehicles by condemnation, but will have to wait for 15 days to lapse. – Rappler.com