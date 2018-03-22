Bengt Gustaf Ludvig Linne accidentally steps on a wet pathway with an exposed power wire

Published 5:56 PM, March 22, 2018

BOHOL, Philippines - Another foreign national vacationing in Panglao Island in Bohol province, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, died in a freak accident on Wednesday, March 21.

According to reports reaching the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), Bengt Gustaf Ludvig Linne, 59, a Swedish national billeting at Hidden Dream Resort in Barangay Tawala, Panglao, accidentally stepped on a wet pathway of the resort that had been exposed to a power wire.

Police said Linne was walking with his girlfriend, identified as Nemia Dagsaan Baylen, 37, of Botulan, Zambales.

Investigation revealed that Linne slumped on the pathway after he got electrocuted. Baylen grabbed him, police said, but she also got shocked. Baylen, however, survived.

None of the resort's staff was able to rescue the Swedish national, police report said.

A member of the Bohol Tourist Police Office assigned at the Alona Beach area responded to the emergency call and helped switch off the resort's power circuit breaker.

Dr. Airiene Vanessa Sumacjag, of the Borja Family Hospital based in Tagbilaran City, a 35-minute drive from Panglao, declared Linne dead on arrival.

BPPO director Senior Superintendent Angeles Geñorga Jr. on Thursday, March 22, ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether there was foul play in Linne's death.

Panglao Island, consists of Dauis and Panglao towns, and considered a tourism jewel in the province of Bohol, does not have any hospital facility, but residents and tourists are served by a municipal health center.

Fatal accidents

Police have recently recorded fatal accidents involving foreign nationals visiting the island.

In August 2016, a police officer from Dallas, Texas died on his wedding day after he was hit by a boat's propeller while diving in the seawater off Bluewater Resort in Panglao.

In March 2017, a 40-year-old French tourist died while snorkeling on the seawater off Balicasag Island, part of Panglao town.

On July 17, 2017, a 29-year-old solo Chinese traveler drowned and died while snorkeling off Balicasag.

In September 2017, a male Korean national died after he drowned in a resort's swimming pool in Barangay Danao, Panglao.

Last February, a female Korean national was killed after she fell into the seawater, and her head was hit by the boat's propeller. – Rappler.com