'This Court finds probable cause and that there is necessity for placing all the accused under custody in order not to frustrate the ends of justice,' says Manila RTC Branch 40 Presiding Judge Alfredo Ampuan

Published 6:21 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Manila court ordered the arrest of 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members who are suspects in the hazing death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 40 Presiding Judge Alfredo Ampuan ordered the arrest of the suspects, saying he found probable cause after evaluating the resolution of the Department of Justice (DOJ) panel indicting the suspects, as well as evidence on record.

They are:

Mhin Wei Chan Jose Miguel Salamat John Robin Ramos Marcelino Bagtang Jr Arvin Balag Ralph Trangia Axel Munro Hipe Oliver Onofre Joshua Joriel Macabali Hans Matthew Rodrigo

“Upon personal evaluation of the resolution of the DOJ Panel of Prosecutors as well as the supporting evidence on record, this Court finds probable cause and that there is necessity for placing all the accused under custody in order not to frustrate the ends of justice,” states the resolution dated March 22.

The DOJ indicted the 10 suspects for hazing earlier this month.

The 10 fratmen were the people who carried out the spatula round during Aegis Juris' initiation rites, according to witness Marc Anthony Ventura, also a fraternity member.

Ventura claimed it was Hipe, Trangia, and Balag who carried out the paddling round which proved to be fatal. (READ: The different angles in Atio Castillo's hazing case) – Rappler.com