(UPDATED) Senators concur with House Bill 5367, which seeks to give General Trias City its own congressional district, and reorganize the current 6th and 7th districts

Published 8:35 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Senate has okayed a House measure that would increase the number of Cavite's congressional districts to 8.

On March 5, the Senate approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill 5367, reapportioning the 6th and 7th legislative districts. Sponsored by Senate local government committee chair Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, the bill was sent back to the House on March 8.

If the measure is enacted, General Trias City would have its own district, becoming the new 6th district.

The rest of the current 6th district – Trece Martires City, Tanza, and Amadeo – plus the town of Indang would compose the new 7th district.

The new 8th district would be what's left of the current 7th: Tagaytay City, Alfonso, General Aguinaldo, Magallanes, Maragondon, Mendez, Naic, and Ternate.

The bill – authored by Representatives Luis Ferrer IV of the 6th district, Abraham Tolentino of the 7th District, and Roy Loyola of the 5th District – seeks to amend Section 1 of Republic Act 9727, which reorganized the province into its current 7 districts.

The House approved HB 5367 on 3rd reading on May 15, 2017.

According to the 1987 Constitution, legislative districts "shall comprise, as far as practicable, contiguous, compact, and adjacent territory."

Cities with a population of at least 250,000 are also entitled to have at least one representative. Based on the 2015 Census, General Trias City has a population of 314,303. – Rappler.com