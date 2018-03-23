NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin says all 10 were 'picked up' by an agent in one location, and arrived at the headquarters in Manila around 11 am on Friday, March 23

Published 1:42 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members charged for the hazing death of freshman law student Horacio "Atio" Castillo III were put under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday, March 23.

The following are undergoing booking procedures as of writing:

Mhin Wei Chan Jose Miguel Salamat John Robin Ramos Marcelino Bagtang Jr Arvin Balag Ralph Trangia Axel Munro Hipe Oliver Onofre Joshua Joriel Macabali Hans Matthew Rodrigo

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said all 10 were "picked up" by an agent in one location, and arrived at the headquarters in Manila around 11 am.

Earlier, a lawyer of one of the fratmen told Rappler that the 10 voluntarily surrendered to NBI citing apprehension about being under the custody of the Manila Police District (MPD) which filed the complaint.

The MPD was moving Friday morning to arrest the fratmen and was supposed to hold a press conference. The NBI will now hold the press conference instead.

"We will prepare a return informing the court of the fact of the arrest of the 10 named in the warrant and then the court decides, if the court says they stay with the NBI then we will keep them. If the court says we should transfer them, then we will transfer them," Lavin said.

Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 40 Judge Alfredo Ampuan ordered the arrest of the 10 fratmen late afternoon of Thursday, March 22.

Salamat and Ramos filed a motion for inhibition against Ampuan, citing partiality because he is allegedly the brother-in-law of Dante Jimenez of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC). Jimenez assisted the Castillo family during the preliminary investigation.

Hazing charges resulting to death are non-bailable but the fratmen filed a motion for bail. Judge Ampuan said the motions will be set for hearing once the fratmen are arrested. – Rappler.com