P2P bus schedules for Holy Week 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Point-to-point (P2P) buses will be partially suspending their operations during the Holy Week.
Below are the schedules released by P2P bus operators:
HM Transport Inc
- Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Wednesday, March 28 - normal operations
- Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Good Friday, March 30 - no operations
- Black Saturday, March 31 - back to normal operations
Froelich Tours Inc
- Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Wednesday, March 28 - normal operations
- Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Black Saturday, March 31 - no operations
- Easter Sunday, April 1 - back to normal operations
DNS P2P Bus
- Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Wednesday, March 28 - normal operations
- Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - no operations
- Monday, April 2 - back to normal operations
RRCG P2P Bus
- Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Wednesday, March 28 - normal operations
- Good Friday, March 30 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - no operations
- Monday, April 2 - back to normal operations
– Rappler.com
