Published 6:48 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a crackdown on buses illegally plying routes nationwide, after visiting the site of the fatal Dimple Star bus crash on Friday, March 23.

He also ordered the arrest of the operator of Dimple Star bus.

"'Pinahuli ni PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) operator and 'pinahuli niya ang lahat ng colorum," Special Assistant to the President Bong Go said in a message to reporters. (PRRD wants operators arrested and all colorum buses caught.)

Land Transportation and Franchise Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chief Martin Delgra later on confirmed that the order has "nationwide" coverage.

"Tapusin na natin itong problema na ito. Salot sa buhay natin," Go quoted Duterte as saying. (Let's finish this problem. It's a bane to our lives.)

Duterte made an unannounced visit to the site where a Dimple Star bus crashed in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, on Tuesday, March 20, killing 19.

The President also visited the wake of a victim and the wounded recuperating in a nearby hospital.

On the same day, LTFRB suspended the entire fleet of Dimple Star Bus company. The 30-day suspension covers all 118 bus units under 10 Certificates of Public Convenience (CPC) issued to Dimple Star Bus and its owner, Hilbert Napat. – Rappler.com