After the entrapment operation at the parking lot of Alabang Town Center, the police do a followup operation and arrests the alleged supplier, a Chinese suspect only identified as Mr Lin

Published 7:32 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested 3 people in Muntinlupa on Friday, March 23, in a drug buy-bust operation that yielded P50 million worth of shabu.

A joint team of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) recovered 5 packs of shabu from the following in the entrapment operation at the Alabang Town Center parking lot Friday noon:

Norodian Guimadel Samplidan, 28

Lady Jane Flores Borja, 24

Regina Inocencia San Miguel, 40

A follow-up operation yielded one more arrest, this time a Chinese suspect identified only as Mr. Lin. Two kilograms of high-grade shabu were confiscated from him, and his identity is being verified through police records.

Chief Superintendent Albert Ignatius Ferro said Lin was the supplier of the drugs seized in Alabang. – Rappler.com