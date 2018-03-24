Published 12:49 PM, March 24, 2018
Updated 12:49 PM, March 24, 2018
REFUGEE. A child participates in an anti-racist demonstration in Athens, Greece, on March 17, 2018, marking as well two years of the EU-Turkey deal and the closing of borders. Photo by Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP
REELECTED. China's President Xi Jinping appears between curtains after he was elected for a second term during the fifth plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 17, 2018. Photo by Fred Dufour/AFP
DEADLY SMOKE. A man cycles past the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel & Casino after a fire broke out at the casino complex on March 18, 2018. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
DIE-IN. Supporters of transport group PISTON stage a die-in protest during a transport strike in Espana, Manila, on March 19, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
BREXIT. A mural by British artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a European Union-themed flag, is pictured in Dover, south east England, on March 19, 2018. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
CRYPTOCURRENCY. Two technicians inspect bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, on March 19, 2018. Photo by Lars Hagberg/AFP
ISS EXPEDITION. The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft is mounted on the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 19, 2018. Photo by Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP
FATAL CRASH. At least 19 people died and 21 others were injured after the Dimple Star passenger bus fell off Patrick Bridge in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, on March 20, 2018. Photo courtesy of Occidental Mindoro PDRRMO; Sablayan MDRRMO
CELEBRATION. Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain in the town of Akra, north of Baghdad, on March 20, 2018, during celebrations for Noruz, the Persian New Year. Photo by Safin Hamed/AFP
EQUINOX. A woman on a man's shoulders' takes a picture of the Kukulcan Pyramid at the Mayan archaeological site of Chichen Itza in Yucatan State, Mexico, during the celebration of the spring equinox on March 21, 2018. Photo by Luis Perez/AFP
PARDONED. A female inmate takes one last look at the prison as she is released from the Chikurubi Prison in Harare on March 22, 2018. President Emmerson Mnangagwa pardoned at least 3,000 prisoners to clear out overpopulated jails. Photo by Jekesai Njikizana/AFP
LABOR STRIKE. People attend a protest led by trade unions calling on public sector workers to strike against the French government's string of reforms on March 22, 2018, in Paris. Photo by Philippe Lopez/AFP
INNOCENT VICTIMS. A child lies on a hospital bed next to another man after being treated for injuries sustained during air strikes in Zamalka, one of the few remaining rebel-held pockets in Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus on March 22, 2018. Photo by Amer Almohibany/AFP
SYRIA ON FIRE. Flames erupt after a regime bombardment in Douma, one of the few remaining rebel-held pockets in Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on March 23, 2018. Photo by Hamza Al-Ajweh/AFP
PANTY PROTEST. Members of Akbayan women hold a symbolic 'panty protest' at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on March 23, 2018, highlighting issues of misogyny and the rising prices of commodities due to the TRAIN Law. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
LENT-THEMED PROTEST. Militant groups led by Kadamay dramatize 'Calvary of the Poor' during an ecumenical liturgy and rally at the Plaza Miranda, Manila, on March 23, 2018. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
– Rappler.com