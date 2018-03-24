IN PHOTOS: Palaspas makers prepare for Palm Sunday
Published 4:29 PM, March 24, 2018
Updated 4:34 PM, March 24, 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Palaspas or palm fronds carry an important meaning for Christians.
On Palm Sunday, churches reenact the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, days before his passion on the cross. Parishioners wave their palaspas, which the priest blesses. These are brought home by churchgoers. (READ: Holy Week traditions in the Philippines)
In different parts of the country, some people can be seen near churches, busy adorning palm fronds days ahead of Palm Sunday. (ANIMATION: How do Filipinos observe Holy Week?)
Most of the sellers who make the palaspas right in front or in the vicinity of churches travel all the way from Laguna, and make their way to different parts of Luzon, some landing in Metro Manila and Baguio City, among other areas.
FROM LAGUNA TO BAGUIO. Inson Pasco traveled from Laguna to Baguio to sell palm fronds a day ahead of Palm Sunday. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
STARTING YOUNG. A boy makes a palaspas in front of the Sto Domingo church in Quezon City. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
VARIATIONS. Palaspas comes in different styles, but all them bear paper flowers and usually have religious images. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
FOCUSED. A man fashions a palaspas in Sampaloc, Manila, on March 24, 2018. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
ALL THE WAY FROM QUEZON. Palaspas makers from Quezon work on their creations in front of Sto Domingo Church in Quezon City ahead of Palm Sunday. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
ADVANCE SALES. An elderly woman buys a palaspas in front of the Sto Domingo church in Quezon City on March 24, 2018, a day ahead of Palm Sunday. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
