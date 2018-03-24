In different parts of the country, some people can be seen near churches, busy adorning palm fronds ahead of Palm Sunday

Published 4:29 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Palaspas or palm fronds carry an important meaning for Christians.

On Palm Sunday, churches reenact the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, days before his passion on the cross. Parishioners wave their palaspas, which the priest blesses. These are brought home by churchgoers. (READ: Holy Week traditions in the Philippines)

In different parts of the country, some people can be seen near churches, busy adorning palm fronds days ahead of Palm Sunday. (ANIMATION: How do Filipinos observe Holy Week?)

Most of the sellers who make the palaspas right in front or in the vicinity of churches travel all the way from Laguna, and make their way to different parts of Luzon, some landing in Metro Manila and Baguio City, among other areas.

– Rappler.com