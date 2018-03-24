This is in celebration of Women with Disabilities Day observed on the last Monday of March

Published 1:11 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To celebrate Women with Disabilities Day, Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) will offer free rides to women with disabilities on Monday, March 26.

The free rides will be implemented in all 20 stations of LRT1 from Baclaran in Parañaque City to Roosevelt in Quezon City, according to LRT1 operator Light Rail Manila Corporation.

LRMC said first trips leave the stations at 4:30 am. The last northbound trip from Baclaran will leave at 10:00 pm while the last southbound trip from Roosevelt at 10:15 pm.

To avail of the free rides, females with disabilities have to present either their Person with Disability (PWD) ID or any valid government ID to the tellers on duty. They will then be directed to the designated service gate.

According to LRMC, the treat is in cooperation with the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), which is celebrating its 14th Women with Disabilities Day with the theme #ProgressToSuccess: Babaeng Maykapansanan sa Pagbabago Manguna at Manindigan Ka campaign this year.

Under Presidential Proclamation No. 744, Women with Disabilities Day is celebrated on the last Monday of March of every year. This year, this falls on March 26. – Rappler.com