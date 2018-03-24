The Philippine government condemns the attack and extends its sympathies to France

Published 1:26 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, March 24, that no Filipino was hurt in the suspected terror attack in Southern France.

In a statement, the DFA said no Filipino casualty was reported to the Philippine Embassy in Paris when a gunman – believed to be a Moroccan on a watchlist of suspected Islamic extremists – killed 3 persons and wounded 16 others in a shooting rampage across Carcassonne and Trebes in France.

The Philippine government condemned the attack, as it extended its sympathies to the European nation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of France today as they mourn those who lost their lives in the terrorist incident in Carcassonne,” said DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

“We stand with France and the rest of the world in condemning this incident,” he added.

French authorities identified the suspect as Redouane Lakdim, 26. The man first hijacked a car in Carcassonne, killing a passenger and injuring the driver, before shooting a policeman who was out jogging with his colleagues nearby.

He then drove to a Super U supermarket in the sleepy town of Trebes and holed up there for more than three hours with hostages, killing at least two people, according to sources.

A witness reported that the assailant was armed with knives, a gun and grenades and shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) before going into the supermarket.

The Islamic State later on claimed responsibility for it but has yet to be proven.

– with reports from Agence France Presse / Rappler.com