WATCH: Cardinal Tagle's Masses for Holy Week 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is set to lead Masses at the Manila Cathedral, the seat of the Archdiocese of Manila, for Holy Week 2018.
Watch these Holy Week services live on Rappler, courtesy of TV Maria:
Palm Sunday Mass – 7 am on March 25
Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper (Holy Thursday) – 5 pm on March 29
Commemoration of the Lord's Passion (Good Friday) – 3 pm on March 30
Easter Vigil Mass (Holy Saturday) – 8 pm on March 31
Bookmark this page to follow these Holy Week services, live on Rappler. – Rappler.com