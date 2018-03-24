Bookmark this page to watch Cardinal Tagle's Holy Week services on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday (Easter Vigil)

Published 3:21 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is set to lead Masses at the Manila Cathedral, the seat of the Archdiocese of Manila, for Holy Week 2018.

Watch these Holy Week services live on Rappler, courtesy of TV Maria:

Palm Sunday Mass – 7 am on March 25

Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper (Holy Thursday) – 5 pm on March 29

Commemoration of the Lord's Passion (Good Friday) – 3 pm on March 30

Easter Vigil Mass (Holy Saturday) – 8 pm on March 31

– Rappler.com