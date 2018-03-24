The President also calls on Filipinos to unite in building an 'inclusive nation where everyone can enjoy a decent and comfortable life'

Published 12:00 AM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As Filipinos observe Holy Week starting Palm Sunday, March 25, President Rodrigo Duterte called on his countrymen to always help the oppressed.

In his statement released on Palm Sunday, Duterte said that the Holy Week is a time to renew one's relationship with God and countrymen.

"As we reflect on the Catholic values and embody selflessness, compassion, and love instilled through the years, let us remember to always help and uplift the downtrodden because it is only through charitable actions that we can make God's presence visible among us," the President said.

He also called on Filipinos to unite in building "a truly equitable and inclusive nation." (IN PHOTOS: Palaspas makers prepare for Palm Sunday)

"Let us take a moment to pause in the spirit of contemplation and work and unite as one people to build a truly equitable and inclusive nation where everyone can enjoy a decent and comfortable life," he added.

In his Easter Sunday message in 2017, Duterte said that Christ's resurrection should be a reminder for Filipinos that the country "deserves salvation from social ills" such as drugs, criminality, and corruption.

The President will be in Davao City for this year's Holy Week.

Thousands are expected to travel to and from provinces in observance of Semana Santa, which will begin on Palm Sunday, March 25, and will end on Easter Sunday, April 1.(READ: Why Holy Week has no fixed dates) – Rappler.com

