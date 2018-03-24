Traffic advisory for Holy Week 2018
MANILA, Philippines – As thousands are expected to travel to and from provinces for the Holy Week, transportation officials expect a 10% higher traffic buildup in certain areas.
Tollway operators said heavy volume is expected in the following dates and areas:
Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX)
- Northbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29; and Black Saturday, March 31
- Tarlac Central Toll Plaza
- Urdaneta Toll Plaza
- Urdaneta-MacArthur T-intersection
- Binalonan Toll Plaza
- Pozorrubio Toll
- Southbound - Easter Sunday, April 1, to Monday, April 2
- Tarlac Central Toll Plaza
- Urdaneta Toll Plaza
- Urdaneta-MacArthur T-intersection
- Binalonan Toll Plaza
- Pozorrubio Toll
Skyway
- Southbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29; and Black Saturday, March 31
- C5-Alabang At-Grade
- Northbound - Easter Sunday, April 1, to Monday, April 2
- Alabang Viaduct to Skyway Toll Plaza B
- Runway Toll Plaza
Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX)
- Westbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29
- NAIAX Main Toll Plaza B
- Eastbound - Easter Sunday, April 1 to Monday, April 2
- NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A
Southern Luzon Expressway (SLEX)
- Southbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29; and Black Saturday, March 31
- Calamba Exit
- Carmona Exit
- Mamplasan Exit
- Sta Rosa Exit
- Eton-ABI Exit
- Ayala Exit
- Northbound - Easter Sunday, April 1, to Monday, April 2
- Calamba Toll Plaza
- Carmona Exit
- Filinvest Exit
- Alabang Viaduct
- Ayala Exit
Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway
- Southbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29; and Black Saturday, March 31
- Sto Tomas Toll Plaza
- Lipa Toll Plaza
- Ibaan Toll Plaza
- Balagtas Exit
- Batangas Roundabout
- Northbound - Easter Sunday, April 1 to Monday, April 2
- Sto Tomas Toll Plaza
- Lipa Toll Plaza
- Balagtas Exit
– Rappler.com
