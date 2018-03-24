Here are the expected dates and areas of heavy traffic buildup during this year's Holy Week

Published 7:45 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As thousands are expected to travel to and from provinces for the Holy Week, transportation officials expect a 10% higher traffic buildup in certain areas.

Tollway operators said heavy volume is expected in the following dates and areas:

Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX)

Northbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29; and Black Saturday, March 31

Tarlac Central Toll Plaza



Urdaneta Toll Plaza



Urdaneta-MacArthur T-intersection



Binalonan Toll Plaza



Pozorrubio Toll

Southbound - Easter Sunday, April 1, to Monday, April 2

Tarlac Central Toll Plaza



Urdaneta Toll Plaza



Urdaneta-MacArthur T-intersection



Binalonan Toll Plaza



Pozorrubio Toll

Skyway

Southbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29; and Black Saturday, March 31

C5-Alabang At-Grade

Northbound - Easter Sunday, April 1, to Monday, April 2

Alabang Viaduct to Skyway Toll Plaza B



Runway Toll Plaza

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX)

Westbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29

NAIAX Main Toll Plaza B

Eastbound - Easter Sunday, April 1 to Monday, April 2

NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A

Southern Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

Southbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29; and Black Saturday, March 31

Calamba Exit



Carmona Exit



Mamplasan Exit



Sta Rosa Exit



Eton-ABI Exit



Ayala Exit

Northbound - Easter Sunday, April 1, to Monday, April 2

Calamba Toll Plaza



Carmona Exit



Filinvest Exit



Alabang Viaduct



Ayala Exit

Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway

Southbound - Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Holy Thursday, March 29; and Black Saturday, March 31

Sto Tomas Toll Plaza



Lipa Toll Plaza



Ibaan Toll Plaza



Balagtas Exit



Batangas Roundabout

Northbound - Easter Sunday, April 1 to Monday, April 2

Sto Tomas Toll Plaza



Lipa Toll Plaza



Balagtas Exit

– Rappler.com

