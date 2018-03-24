This is in line with efforts 'to create an environment of inclusivity,' says the Office of the Associate Dean for Student and Administrative Services

Published 10:59 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University announced Friday, March 23, that it has set up all-gender restrooms in different parts of the Loyola Schools campus.

In a memorandum dated March 23, the Office of the Associate Dean for Student and Administrative Services announced the availability of all-gender restrooms within the Loyola Schools campus.

This is in line with the school's effort "to create an environment of inclusivity," the memo added.

The Sanggunian ng mga Mag-Aaral ng mga Paaralang Loyola, Ateneo's sole autonomous student government, also posted the memo on its Twitter account:

READ: Memo from the Associate Dean for Student and Administrative Services on All-Gender Restrooms In the Loyola Schools pic.twitter.com/hxq5CjgECH — ADMU Sanggunian (@ADMUSanggu) March 23, 2018

According to the memo, anyone may use the restrooms "regardless of gender identity or expression." The all-gender restrooms in 14 locations within the Loyola Schools campus will be labeled appropriately.

The restrooms are also available for the use of persons with disabilities.

Last year, the Lyceum of the Philippines University in Manila installed gender-neutral restrooms in the university premises. – Rappler.com