IN PHOTOS: Philippines observes Earth Hour 2018
Many households, business establishments, and public places switch off their lights for one hour to observe the global event
Published 12:17 AM, March 25, 2018
Updated 12:32 AM, March 25, 2018
#CONNECT2EARTH. Performers form a WiFi symbol at SM City Taytay in Rizal in support of Earth Hour 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Saturday, March 24, joined the rest of the world in temporary darkness during Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change.
Many households, business establishments, and public places switched off their lights for one hour – from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm – to observe the global event, which is now on its 11th year.
According to WWF Philippines, this year's Earth Hour focuses on #Connect2Earth, a campaign that aims to connect with the hundreds of millions and to different organizations to spark conversations on biodiversity.
PICNIC. A family picnics in front of the Quezon Memorial Shrine for the Earth Hour environmental campaign. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
LIGHT UP. A vendor sells light-up yoyos in front of the Quezon Memorial Shrine after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour 2018. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
COUNTDOWN. Ambassadors Janine Gutierrez, Iza Calzado, and Mikee Cojuangco during the countdown for the ceremonial switch-off at the main venue for Earth Hour 2018 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Pasay City. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
LIGHTS OUT. Members of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines use the flashlight of their mobile phones after the ceremonial switch-off at CCP. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
'LAGING HANDA.' The Boy Scouts of the Philippines at CCP for Earth Hour 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
LANTERNS. Hundreds of capiz lanterns are lit in observance of Earth Hour along Marikina River in SM City Marikina. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
– Rappler.com