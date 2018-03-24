Many households, business establishments, and public places switch off their lights for one hour to observe the global event

Published 12:17 AM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Saturday, March 24, joined the rest of the world in temporary darkness during Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change.

Many households, business establishments, and public places switched off their lights for one hour – from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm – to observe the global event, which is now on its 11th year.

According to WWF Philippines, this year's Earth Hour focuses on #Connect2Earth, a campaign that aims to connect with the hundreds of millions and to different organizations to spark conversations on biodiversity.

– Rappler.com