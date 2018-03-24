IN PHOTOS: Holy Week 2018 begins with Palm Sunday rites
Cardinal Tagle leads the blessing of palm fronds (palaspas) outside the Manila Cathedral, while the same ritual takes place in other Philippine churches
Published 7:44 AM, March 25, 2018
Updated 8:14 AM, March 25, 2018
HOLY WEEK. Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the Palm Sunday rites at the Manila Cathedral on March 25, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week 2018 began with the blessing of palm fronds (palaspas) in churches across the Philippines on Palm Sunday, March 25.
Palm Sunday reenacts the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem before his passion and death on Good Friday.
Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle led the blessing of palm fronds outside the Manila Cathedral at 7 am on Sunday, while the same ritual took place in parishes such as Baclaran Church.
Check the Palm Sunday photos from different churches below.
TOP PRELATE. Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle blesses palm fronds (palaspas) outside the Manila Cathedral on March 25, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
SACRED RITUAL. A woman has her palm fronds (palaspas) blessed outside Baclaran Church on Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
BLESSING OF PALMS. A priest blesses palm fronds outside Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
– Rappler.com