Cardinal Tagle leads the blessing of palm fronds (palaspas) outside the Manila Cathedral, while the same ritual takes place in other Philippine churches

Published 7:44 AM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week 2018 began with the blessing of palm fronds (palaspas) in churches across the Philippines on Palm Sunday, March 25.

Palm Sunday reenacts the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem before his passion and death on Good Friday.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle led the blessing of palm fronds outside the Manila Cathedral at 7 am on Sunday, while the same ritual took place in parishes such as Baclaran Church.

Check the Palm Sunday photos from different churches below.

– Rappler.com