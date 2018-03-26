(UPDATED) The tradition this year takes a wrong turn as the beating ends with the 6 fresh graduates who were attacked being admitted to a hospital

Published 9:32 AM, March 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Beating up upperclassmen is apparently a “tradition” at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), the country’s premier police school.

This was announced by no less than police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, March 26, describing it as an “on-and-off” “tradition” that “should be stopped.”

Dela Rosa's pronouncements come in the wake of 6 PNPA fresh graduates being mauled by their underclassmen just after their commencement exercises on March 21.

According to the top cop, it is a tradition upheld by the cadet corps (academy students) and is not sanctioned by the PNPA administration.

The tradition this year took a wrong turn as the beating ended with the 6 fresh graduates who were attacked being admitted to a hospital. The attackers apparently used "rocks" and "paddles" to hit them.

PNPA Director Chief Superintendent Joseph Adnol has pronounced the scandal an "isolated incident", and has formed a special task force to ensure that the suspects are penalized.

Dela Rosa's own son, Rock dela Rosa, is a cadet at the PNPA. His name has reportedly been cleared from the beating incident. – Rappler.com