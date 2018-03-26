Bicolano author Abdon Balde Jr. says parks shouldn't be named after living persons, adding, 'We never know what would happen to that person later, and that it would be a disaster if disgrace is discovered later in that person's life'

Published 1:35 PM, March 26, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines – Award-winning Bicolano author Abdon Balde Jr. criticized the plan of the local government of Oas to rename its public park Catriona Elisa Ragas Gray Park after the pageant contestant won the Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2018 title.

Balde took to Facebook last Wednesday, March 21, to voice his frustration over the announcement of Oas Mayor Domingo Escoto Jr. to rename the Oas People's Park as a gift to the Filipino-Australian beauty queen.

Gray traces her roots to Oas, as her mother, Normita Ragas Magnayon, is from Barangay Iraya Sur.

The Bicolano author commented through a post that "whoever thought of renaming the public park of Oas Catriona Gray Park has a very poor understanding of culture and history."

For him, parks as well as cultural sites must not be named after a living person. He points out, "We never know what would happen to that person later, and that it would be a disaster if disgrace is discovered later in that person's life."

In the revised guidelines of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines on the naming and renaming of streets, public schools, plazas, buildings, bridges and other public structures, it says, " No local government units, institutions, places or buildings shall be named or renamed after a living person."

Balde suggested instead that the town of Oas should focus on immediately drafting an ordinance governing the care of its cultural heritage, the honoring of cultural icons and the dissemination of important historical events. – Rappler.com