Some 20 cadets linked to the graduation day mauling are restricted to the PNPA headquarters in Camp Castañeda while their cases are pending

Published 2:50 PM, March 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – About 20 cadets from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) have been confined to the school headquarters in Camp Castañeda in Cavite, after being linked to the 2018 graduation day mauling which sent 6 fresh graduates to the hospital.

"[They are] restricted in [the] camp," PNPA Director Chief Superintendent Joseph Adnol told Rappler in a text message, explaining that the cadets cannot leave the camp grounds while their cases are pending.

Of the 20 restricted cadets, 9 will face both criminal and administrative charges, while the remaining 11 will only face administrative cases, Adnol said.

Who will be charged? The PNPA announced through a press advisory on Monday that two of the victims, Ylam Lambenecio and Arjay Divino, are planning to file physical injury charges against their attackers, who all belong to PNPA batch 2019.

According to the PNPA statement, mauling victims identified the following as their assailants:

2nd Class Cadet (2C) Donald Ramirez Kissing

2C Delos Santos

2C Jem Camcam Peralta

2C Clint John Baguidodol

2C Paul De Guzman Macalalad

2C Loreto Aquino Tuliao Jr

2C Calamba

2C Coplat

2C Amanon

The third year cadets allegedly mauled fresh graduates of the academy as part of a "bawian" (revenge) tradition, according to PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

Their confinement inside Camp Castañeda coincides with the annual observance of Holy Week, when cadets are given the entire week off to spend time with their families. – Rappler.com