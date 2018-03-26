Is the Duterte government ‘trying to have death squads target human rights activists?’ says Human Rights Watch

Published 8:12 PM, March 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday, March 26, condemned the “shockingly dangerous and shameful” claims of President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies that human rights organizations are being used by drug lords.

HRW Asia director Brad Adams, in a statement, said that Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque should withdraw their comments because they have no evidence.

Roque on Wednesday floated the possibility that criticism of Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs persists partly because groups are getting funds from drug lords. Human rights groups, he added, had become “unwitting tools of drugs to hinder strides” by the administration.

Adams, however, said that Roque’s statement could further risk the lives of human rights activists. “Are they trying to have death squads target human rights activists?” he said.

The Philippines is often referred to as one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a human rights defender. In 2017, Front Line Defenders said in its annual report that 80% of deaths of human rights defenders took place in 4 countries: Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the Philippines.

At least 4 human rights workers have been killed under the Duterte administration so far: Karapatan Negros Oriental coordinator Elisa Badayos, Bicol paralegal Edwin Pura, Catholic priest Father Marcelito Paez, and Moro human rights activist Billamin Turabin Hasan.

The move to connect drug lords to human rights workers is reflective of Duterte’s overall stance against criticism and dissent, according to critics.

Roque’s statement is just the latest in a string of efforts by the Duterte administration to “demonize” human rights workers as they continue to call for accountability in the high number of deaths linked to the war on drugs. (READ: Demonizing human rights under Duterte)

The International Criminal Court has started a preliminary examination on the alleged crimes committed since 2016. Duterte, however, has decided to withdraw the Philippines’ participation as a member-state – a move which human rights groups cited as a way to evade accountability. – Rappler.com