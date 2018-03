Senior Superintendent Jemar Modequillo is relieved from his post as Caloocan City police chief

Published 6:35 PM, March 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila police chief Director Oscar Albayalde announced on Monday, March 26, that Caloocan police chief Senior Superintendent Jemar Modequillo has been sacked from his post.

"[He was sacked] because of unsolved series of incidents in his area," Albayalde told reporters in a text message.

