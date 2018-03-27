Malacañang says this would allow government workers to prepare for the observance of Holy Thursday and Good Friday

Published 11:11 AM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang announced half-day work for government offices under the executive on Wednesday, March 28, to give their workers ample time to prepare for the observance of the lenten break.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued Memorandum Circular 43 on Tuesday, March 27, to announce the government's half-day operation on Wednesday.

"Work in government offices, including government-owned and -controlled corporations and local government units, and classes in all public schools, state universities and colleges, are hereby suspended on Wednesday, 28 March 2018, stating at 12 o’clock noon, to enable government workers to prepare for the observance of Holy Thursday and Good Friday," MC 43 said.

"However, those government agencies whose functions involve law enforcement, response action to disasters and calamities, and/or performance of other vital services shall make available stand-by services/arrangements to meet any contingencies," it added.

As for other branches of government, as well private business and educational institutions, Malacañang said any decision on work suspension "is left to the sound discretion of their respective administrators."

The Supreme Court had earlier announced half-day work on Wednesday for the High Court and all courts nationwide "to allow workers in the judiciary who need to travel to the provinces to observe the lenten break."

"Courts located in cities and municipalities where the local government has declared a whole-day suspension of work will observe the whole-day suspension, as the court houses are houses in local government-owned or controlled buildings," the SC said in a statement on Friday, March 23. – Rappler.com