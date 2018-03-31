NCRPO chief Director Oscar Albayalde says he would fire non-performing district directors under his supervision

Published 1:45 PM, March 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – No one will be safe from the sacking spree of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde, who said that even one-star police generals under his supervision will be relieved of their posts if they fail to curb crime in their respective areas.

"We can assure you na even kung talagang merong pagkukulang yung mga district dirctors satin (that even if district directors lack) we will not hesitate [to sack them]. Also even the chief PNP, sinabi niya (he said) we will not hesitate to relieve even the district director," Albayalde said in a press briefing on Tuesday, March 27.

The district directors Albayalde referred to are all one-star police general positions.

What are district directors? District directors are positions special to Metro Manila. They are police commanders higher than city police chiefs and directly below the NCRPO director.

They hold one-star ranks as police generals, heading a cluster of cities or one big metropolis.

Examples of one-city police districts are the Manila Police District and the Quezon City Police District. (See the commissioned officers of the NCRPO here.)

The last time Albayalde sacked a district director was in September 2017. Northern Police District director Chief Superintendent Roberto Fajardo was relieved of his post following the controversial killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos.

The current district directors are:



Northern Police District - Chief Superintendent Amando Empiso

Southern Police District - Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario

Eastern Police District - Chief Superintendent Reynaldo Biay

Quezon City Police District - Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar

Manila Police District - Chief Superintendent Joel Coronel

Why the warning? Albayalde's statement comes a day after he announced the sacking of Caloocan City police chief Senior Superintendent Jemar Modequillo for failing to crack down on riding-in-tandem shootings.

The hardline stance was necessary, Albayalde said. Out of 77 incidents between December 5, 2017, and March 14, 2018, only 9 have been solved.

When the PNP was taken out of President Rodrigo Duterte's intense anti-illegal drugs campaign, it declared a war against riding-in-tandem shooters. – Rappler.com