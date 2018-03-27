The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission has jurisdiction over presidential appointees nationwide, but will conduct the check on 'all government officials'

Published 1:55 PM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) will perform a lifestyle check on "all government officials", PACC commissioner Greco Belgica announced on Tuesday, March 27, in a press conference at the Manila Yacht Club.

According to Belgica, the PACC through its resolution number 3 has provided for them to conduct lifestyle checks on all officials.

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission has jurisdiction on presidential appointees nationwide but will conduct the check on all government employees "who have taken oath" according to Belgica.

