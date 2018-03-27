According to PACC commissioner Greco Belgica, only politicians could have led the multibillion-peso corruption scheme

MANILA, Philippines – The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on Tuesday, March 27, believes that Janet Lim-Napoles is not the "mastermind" of the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam.

"Itong si Janet is a willing beneficiary of corruption, but not the mastermind," PACC commissioner Greco Belgica said on Tuesday, March 27.

According Belgica, the kickback scheme cannot be masterminded by a businessman, only by politicians.

"Pork barrel, PDAF, and DAP are all masterminded by politicians," Belgica added. – Rappler.com