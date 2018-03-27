Inspector Fritz John Vallador, who topped this year's Philippine National Police Academy graduating class, is living proof that poverty is not an obstacle to success

Published 3:40 PM, March 27, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Negrenses welcomed Inspector Fritz John Vallador, the valedictorian of this year’s Class Maragtas of Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), as he returned to his home province on Monday, March 26.

Vallador, a native of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Alfredo Marañon Jr at the Provincial Capitol here.

Marañon lauded the young police officer for his achievement, saying that as a Negrense, he is proud of Vallador’s feat at the PNPA.

The governor advised Vallador to continue to do good in his duty to serve the country and in performing police work.

"It's rare that we have a Negrense who tops the PNPA. That made him rise above the others," he said.

Marañon said Vallador has a touching real-life story. He has not seen his father since birth and was a scholar from the earliest stage of his education.

Second District Board Member Salvador Escalante Jr said Vallador is now an icon of the province.

"That only shows that poverty is not a hindrance to excel in education. That is worth emulating. I see an assured future for him,” the board member said.

During his visit, Vallador told the governor how he lived through poverty in different cities of Negros Occidental with his maternal grandparents and foster parents. His mother works as a domestic helper in Spain.

Vallador said he entered the PNPA in 2014, after taking criminology units at the Bago City College (BCC), where he was the keynote speaker at the BCC graduation rites on Tuesday, March 27.

The new police officer also told the governor that his life is proof that poverty is not a hindrance to success.

"We can reach our dreams even in poverty. It is just a matter of determination, a choice and trust in God. If you want to achieve something, you can really do it. There will always be a way to do it if you really wanted it. God uses many instruments and people to help us fulfill our dreams," Vallador said.

He added: "I am just a nobody. I’m an ordinary person with extraordinary dreams. I have not seen my father. My mother lives away from me. But God chooses some people to help me realize my dreams from elementary to college and I really thanked them from the bottom of my heart. I achieved my goals because of them and because of God."

Vallador also said he will be joining the Special Action Force (SAF) and will undergo training soon.

Meanwhile, Vallador received a house and lot from President Rodrigo Duterte for his academic achievement.

He also visited his house at Camella in Barangay Mandalagan here. – Rappler.com