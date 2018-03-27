The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission says 'up to 25% of the total ill-gotten wealth' recovered in a case would go to the whistleblower, but it is unclear if the PACC can actually distribute such money

Published 5:15 PM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Have a tip against a corrupt official and need cash? Go to the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

If a whistleblower goes to the PACC and his or her tip leads to a conviction, "up to 25% of the total ill-gotten wealth" would go to him or her.

This was announced by PACC commissioner and spokesperson Greco Belgica on Tuesday, March 27.

"Malaki po ang gantimpala ninyo, lahat ng [maging whistleblowers] at magbibigay ng impormasyon sa amin at will lead to a successful recovery of ill-gotten wealth," Belgica said in a Manila Yacht Club press conference.

(A big reward awaits everyone who would become whistleblowers and who would give us information that will lead to a successful recovery of ill-gotten wealth.)

Belgica added that this provision has already been approved by the PACC en banc and by President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

It is unclear whether the PACC can actually keep recovered ill-gotten wealth and distribute part of it to whistleblowers, since the commission is only a recommendatory body under the President. (READ: PACC: Napoles not pork barrel 'mastermind', just 'willing beneficiary') – Rappler.com