Vice President Leni Robredo slams Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II for tagging critics, including Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña, as drug protectors. Osmeña was a friend of Robredo's late husband.

Published 5:45 PM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said on Tuesday, March 27, that she is losing faith in the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its chief, Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

This is because, among others, Aguirre tagged Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña as a drug protector. The mayor had recently threatened to file a disbarment case against the justice secretary over his alleged interference in Cebu City's tax complaint against BDO Unibank.

Osmeña was a longtime friend of the Vice President's late husband, former interior secretary Jesse Robredo.

A reporter in Cebu City asked Robredo, "Are you losing confidence [in the] DOJ?"

The Vice President responded: "Oo. Talagang na-erode na iyong trust sa DOJ, kung iyong pattern ng pagdedesisyon ay mas kikilingan pa iyong mas nagkasala kaysa doon sa inosente."

(Yes. My trust in the DOJ is being eroded because the pattern of its decision-making shows that it seems to be siding more with the sinners than the innocent.)

Asked if she is also losing confidence in Aguirre, the Vice President replied in the affirmative.

"Siyempre, siya iyong namumuno ng DOJ (Of course, since he is heading the DOJ)," Robredo said.

The Vice President finds it "saddening" that a "pattern" has seemingly emerged for Aguirre when dealing with his critics – he deflects their criticism by tagging them as drug protectors.

"Nakakalungkot lang iyong mga nangyayaring ganyan kasi parang nagiging pattern na siya na kung sino man iyong sumasalungat sa anumang polisiya na inihayag, o kung sino man ang sumasalungat sa kahit anong desisyon, parating may tag na na drug protector," said Robredo.

(It's saddening that things like that are happening because it seems there is a pattern that whoever is opposing any policy or decision would be tagged as a drug protector.)

The Vice President said this is not right, as the DOJ is supposed to be the agency ensuring justice for all.

Robredo was also disappointed over recent controversial decisions of the DOJ, including the dismissal of charges against alleged drug lords Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa as well as the provisional state protection for alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles.

"Ito iyong ahensyang inatasan para siguraduhin na iyong katarungan ang mananaig sa ating bansa. Kung sila mismo iyong nagiging instrumento ng pagkawalang-katarungan, napakahirap noon para sa ating lahat, kasi saan pa tayo, 'di ba, saan pa tayo sasandig?" said the Vice President.

(This is the agency tasked to ensure that justice will prevail in the country. If it becomes an instrument against the attainment of justice, that would be very difficult for all of us, because who else would we turn to?) – Rappler.com