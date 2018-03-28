The Malay Municipal Tourism Office is expecting a 5% increase in tourist arrivals this year from the 54,887 tourists during the same period in 2017

Published 10:07 AM, March 28, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Despite its imminent closure, Boracay Island is expecting to accommodate 58,040 inbound travelers during Holy Week 2018.

The Malay Municipal Tourism Office is expecting a 5% increase in tourist arrivals this year from the 54,887 tourists during the same period in 2017.

A total of 19,490 foreigners, 34,613 local tourists, and 784 overseas Filipino workers visited the island in 2017, according to Malay Chief Tourism Operations Officer Felix Delos Santos.

Holidaymakers and establishments were reminded that under Sangguniang Bayan Resolution 15, which was enacted in 2009, loud noise and partying in Malay, Aklan are prohibited from 6 am of Good Friday until 6 am of Black Saturday.

Holy Week activities in Boracay include Solemn Blessing of Palms on Sunday, March 25, Kumpisalang Bayan on Monday, March 26, and House Visitation of Apostles on Tuesday, March 27, to Wednesday, March 28.

Other activities are as follows:

Holy Thursday, March 29 - Mass of the Last Supper

- Mass of the Last Supper Good Friday, March 30 - Community station of the Cross (Via Crusis) from Manoc-Manoc Chapel to Balabag Parish Church, Seven Last Words

- Community station of the Cross (Via Crusis) from Manoc-Manoc Chapel to Balabag Parish Church, Seven Last Words Black Saturday, March 31 - Procession of Soledad, Easter Vigil Mass

- Procession of Soledad, Easter Vigil Mass Easter Sunday, April 1 - Procession and Salubong

The 164-strong Metro Boracay Task Force, Boracay Police Community Precinct, Boracay Fire sub-station, and Boracay Action Group-Boracay Fire Rescue and Volunteers are also on alert in anticipation of the influx of tourists to Boracay Island.

The task force under Superintendent Ryan Manongdo is augmented by the Aklan Provincial Police Office 2nd Company Mobile Force.

Caticlan Port Administrator Niven Maquirang stressed that K-9 units, as well as coast guard and police officers, will be deployed in Cagban and Caticlan ports to guarantee the safety and security of tourists. – Rappler.com