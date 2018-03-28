'Iyong success ng administrasyon ng ating Pangulo, wala naman doong ibang makikinabang [kundi] tayong mga Pilipino. Kaya iyon ang pinaka-birthday wish ko sa kanya,' says Vice President Leni Robredo on the

Published 10:48 AM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo continued to wish President Rodrigo Duterte success in leading the country as the Chief Executive turned 73 on Wednesday, March 28.

Asked for her birthday wish for Duterte, Robredo said she wants the President to achieve his goals for the country since this would benefit all Filipinos.

“Siyempre, parati nating birthday wish iyong good health, iyong success sa administrasyon. Kasi iyong success naman ng administrasyon ng ating Pangulo, wala naman doong ibang makikinabang [kundi] tayong mga Pilipino. Kaya iyon ang pinaka-birthday wish ko sa kanya,” she said.

(Of course, we always wish for him good health and the success of his administration. The success of the President's administratation will benefit no one else but Filipinos. That's why this is always my birthday wish for him.)

Robredo had the same wish for the President last year, when she said that there's any birthday gift she could give to Duterte, it would be prayers for good health and the success of his administration.

Duterte and Robredo barely see each other since the Vice President was compelled to resign as housing czar in December 2016, after the President barred her from attending Cabinet meetings. (READ: LIST: Where Duterte and Robredo part ways)

Malacañang said there were "irreconcilable differences" between the top two officials of the land. But Duterte later admitted that Robredo's opposition to the hero’s burial for the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was the final straw.

Duterte and Robredo now only meet in events where both leaders are invited, among them, the graduation rites of the country's military and police academies, Philippine Independence Day at the Luneta, and major events of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

They are always seen acting cordially towards one another, despite their political differences. Recently, they sat each beside each other at the 2018 graduation rites of the Philippine Military Academy and the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

At the PNPA commencement exercises, the President even opened his speech by telling Robredo, “I love to see my Vice President.” – Rappler.com