Published 11:35 AM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) kick-started its annual general maintenance of trains on Holy Wednesday, March 28.

The MRT3 is scheduled to conduct maintenance activities from March 28 to April 1, suspending operations on those days.

Experts from the Australian Agency for International Development (AusAID) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) joint advisory panel joined the MRT3 team as maintenance activities began.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) promised better services by April once the maintenance of the railway system is completed, with 15 trains running by the second quarter of the year. Before maintenance works, there were 13 working trains.

Back in February, the number of trains went down to as few as 6.



There have been 12 breakdowns in March, and a total of 50 glitches since 2018 started. (READ: Ahead of maintenance, MRT3 has more trains but more breakdowns)

