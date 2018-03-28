'Thanks for the years of real friendship,' former president now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo tells President Rodrigo Duterte in her birthday message

Published 1:48 PM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former president now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Wednesday, March 28, pledged her “unwavering support” for President Rodrigo Duterte, who celebrated his 73rd birthday that day,

“Happy birthday to an exemplary leader, President Rodrigo Duterte. Thank you for your trailblazing leadership and service to the Filipino people,” Arroyo said in her birthday message to Duterte sent to media.

The lawmaker also thanked Duterte “for the years of real friendship.”

During the 2016 election campaign, when Arroyo was on hospital arrest for "multiple cervical spondylosis" or the wearing off of the bones, Duterte had personally assured her that he would grant her pardon if convicted of plunder in relation to the alleged misuse of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office funds.

Arroyo refused, as she would have to admit that she was guilty of plunder. Barely a month into the Duterte administration, the Supreme Court acquitted her after 4 years in detention. (READ: TIMELINE: Gloria Arroyo – from plunder to acquittal)

“I wish you fortitude and the best of health so you can continue instituting your programs for real change for our country. You have my unwavering support,” Arroyo said in her message.

When she celebrated her birthday last year, Arroyo's birthday wish was meant for Duterte too – that he succeed as Philippine chief. – Rappler.com