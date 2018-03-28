The driver of a 10-wheeler truck lost control of the wheel and rammed into a parked truck that hit 5 other vehicles, police say

Published 12:41 PM, March 28, 2018

BATANGAS, Philippines - Six people were killed while 4 others were hurt in a 7-vehicle collision in Taal town early Wednesday morning, March 28.

According to a police report, an Isuzu 10-wheeler truck was traversing the highway in Barangay Carsuche when the driver lost control of the wheel and rammed into a parked 10-wheeler truck around 5:50 am on Wednesday.

The other truck hit 5 vehicles, and pinned to death 6 people seated in front of MJ eatery.

One of those who died on the spot, a man, was not immediately identified but the others were identified as Melencio Atienza, Jennifer Atienza, Cheche Aninio, Susan Hombre, and Babylyn Atienza.

Four people were rushed to the Taal Polymedic Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Orly Capuso, Diana Uy, Danilo Madiclum, and Bayani Torres.

Police said the drivers of the two trucks fled after the incident. – Rappler.com