The manufacturing of explosives for illegal fishing appears to be a family business, says the Philippine Coast Guard

Published 4:16 PM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities on Wednesday morning, March 28, arrested 6 persons in a raid on houses where dynamites were being manufactured for illegal fishing activities.

A joint team of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine National Police raided 9 houses after a week of surveillance.

"Six of the houses were positive with dynamites that are used in illegal fishing operations," according to PCG Commandant Rear Admiral Elson Hermogino.

The PCG has yet to reveal the identities of the arrested individuals. Inventory is underway to estimate the value of the seized dynamites.

Hermogino said the manufacturing of explosives for illegal fishing appeared to be a family business. He refused to share any more details since operation continues.

"A test-buy actually was made that's why we coordinated with the PNP to conduct the raid," he said. – Rappler.com