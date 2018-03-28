The President, clad in 'pambahay,' bonds with 6 of his grandchildren at his home in Davao City

Published 6:27 PM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On his 73rd birthday, President Rodrigo Duterte got a visit from his grandchildren in Davao City.

In photos sent by his daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, the President, still wearing his pambahay (house) clothes, is seen with 6 of his grandchildren in his house in Matina.

Those who visited him were his youngest grandchild Stonefish, Stingray, Shark (children of Sara and Manases Carpio); Uno and Sabina (children of Paolo Duterte); and Yair (child of Sebastian Duterte).

It seems these visits from his grandchildren are a tradition. Last year, when he turned 72, Duterte also got the same treat.

Duterte, a longtime mayor of Davao City before becoming president, usually opts to spend his birthday at home, resting. His schedule is cleared of any official events so he can catch up on some sleep and some bonding time with his family.

The night before his birthday, Duterte held a meeting with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to talk about the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

Earlier that day, various government officials sent out their birthday greetings for the President. (READ: Robredo wishes a 'successful administration' for Duterte) – Rappler.com