In response to Malacañang, the Commission on Human Rights says making allegations without proof opens human rights advocates to attacks

Published 8:06 PM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday, March 28, warned that claiming human rights organizations are being used by drug lords is "no more than a baseless allegation" that can endanger lives.

"Dispensing allegations without proof is dangerous as it opens human rights defenders to unsolicited attacks," the CHR said in a statement.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday, March 26, claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs continues to be criticized partly because groups may be getting funds from drug lords. Roque alleged that human rights groups may have become "unwitting tools of drug lords to hinder the strides made by the administration."

The CHR, however, said the criticisms are valid and should be considered given that the Philippines is a democracy. Remarks against the drug war are "neither clear links to drug lords nor a sign of destabilization plot."

"In a democracy, constructive criticisms on government programs are viewed as points of improvement meant to better achieve their goal of providing a better life to everyone, rather than tools to [threaten] rights," it said.

Roque's remarks are the latest in what human rights advocates describe as administration efforts to "demonize" them.

The government, according to the CHR, should instead focus on ensuring that human rights of Filipinos are respected in accordance with the 1987 Philippine Constitution and international treaties the country is a party to.



"At this point, it is but rational for the government to demonstrate sincerity in protecting the human rights of all and, as government, lead in raising the discourse by speaking only of truth in all aspects of its governance," the CHR said. – Rappler.com